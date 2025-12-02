Hegseth Defends Boat Strike, Cites 'Fog of War'

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Tuesday defended the secondary strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean Sea, citing the "fog of war" as reason for his not seeing any survivors in the water when the strike was ordered and launched. Hegseth's comments came during a cabinet meeting hosted by President Trump the day after the administration insisted the strike, which it says was ordered by Navy Vice Adm. Frank "Mitch" Bradley, was lawful, the AP reports.

Asked if he supported the second strike on a boat in the Caribbean Sea in September, Trump said he "didn't know anything" and "still haven't gotten a lot of information because I rely on Pete," referencing Hegseth.