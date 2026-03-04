House Dems Grill Noem Over Misconduct Allegations

At a heated House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Democrats grilled Homeland Security Kristi Noem over alleged corruption at DHS, fatal shootings of two US citizens by immigration officers in Minneapolis, and the detention of American citizens. But unlike at Tuesday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Republicans were united in their defense of Noem and didn't ask sharp questions, Politico reports.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin accused Noem of blocking Minnesota investigators from the Minneapolis crime scenes and questioned Noem's earlier decision to brand the slain citizens "domestic terrorists." "There have been three homicides in Minneapolis in 2026. Your agents committed two of them," Raskin said. "Rather than work with state and local authorities to solve these homicides, you barred Minnesota's investigators from the crime scene," he said, adding that it "smells like a cover-up."