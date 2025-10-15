After Ecuador Travelers Vanish, Cops Find a Horrifying Scene

A pair of violent attacks in Ecuador has left 14 people dead, some showing signs of torture, and 17 wounded. The first incident took place late Sunday in Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city, where gunmen opened fire on a neighborhood soccer game, per CBS News. Police say the attack, attributed to the Freddy Kruger gang, killed six and injured 17, including three minors. Later, authorities discovered the bodies of four men and four women in Buena Fe, Los Rios province, about 125 miles north of Guayaquil. According to police, the victims' hands were bound with duct tape and their heads covered in black bags. Officials say the eight individuals were part of a larger party of 12 who had traveled from the capital, Quito. The others, an older woman and three girls, remain missing.