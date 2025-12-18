Florida Executes Killer of 2

A man convicted of fatally shooting a man and his girlfriend during a home invasion robbery was put to death Thursday evening in a record 19th execution in Florida this year. Frank Athen Walls, 58, was pronounced dead at 6:11pm following a three-drug injection at Florida State Prison near Starke, the AP reports. Walls was convicted of two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, burglary, and theft and sentenced to death in 1988. The Florida Supreme Court later reversed the conviction and ordered a new trial, and Walls was again convicted and sentenced to death in 1992.

Court records indicate Walls broke into the Florida Panhandle mobile home of Eglin Air Force Base airman Edward Alger and his girlfriend, Ann Peterson, in July 1987. Walls tied the couple up, but Alger managed to break free and attack Walls. Walls cut Alger's throat and then shot him in the head when the airman continued to fight. Walls then attacked Peterson and shot her as she struggled. Walls was arrested the day after the bodies were found when his roommate tipped off police about Walls' odd behavior. During a search of the home, investigators reported finding items from the crime scene, and Walls later admitted to the killings.

After Walls' conviction, DNA evidence linked him to the May 1987 rape and killing of a woman, Audrey Gygi. Walls pleaded no contest, avoiding another trial and possible death sentence. Walls also admitted responsibility for the killings of Tommie Lou Whiddon in March 1985 and Cynthia Sue Condra in September 1986 as part of a deal with prosecutors. The US Supreme Court denied Walls' request for a stay of execution on Thursday afternoon. Including Walls, a total of 47 men have died by court-ordered execution so far this year in the US, and more than a dozen other people are scheduled to be put to death in 2026.