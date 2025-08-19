FDA: Don't Eat Shrimp at Risk of Radioactive Contamination

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers off certain raw frozen shrimp products sold at Walmart for fear of radioactive chemical contamination. A notice issued Tuesday says some products sold under Walmart's Great Value brand are at risk after their shipping containers at four US ports tested positive for Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope, ABC News reports. The agency said no shrimp that tested positive for Cesium-137 has entered the food supply in the US.

The presence of the chemical element is a violation of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, per USA Today. The FDA said indications are the affected product was "prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated." The shrimp was processed by the Indonesian company PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, operating as BMS Foods. The FDA, which said it has recommeded that Walmart issue a recall, lists the products and lot codes here.