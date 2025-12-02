Trump Lashes Out at Somali Immigrants

President Trump lashed out at Somali immigrants on Tuesday, labeling them "garbage" and claiming they bring nothing but complaints to the United States. The comments, made at the end of a White House cabinet meeting, marked an escalation in Trump's harsh rhetoric toward immigrants, the New York Times reports. Referring to Somali immigrants as people who "come from hell" and "do nothing but bitch," Trump said, "We don't want them in our country," and suggested they should "go back to where they came from and fix it."

"Their country is no good for a reason," Trump said. "Your country stinks and we don't want them in our country." Vice President JD Vance banged the table in apparent support during the tirade, the Times reports. Trump singled out Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat who came to the US from Somalia as a refugee and became a citizen 25 years ago, describing her and her associates as "garbage" and dismissing their contributions. "She's garbage. Her friends, garbage. These aren't people who work," Trump said. These aren't people who say 'let's go, come on, let's make this place great.'"

Omar fired back in a post on X, saying, "His obsession with me is creepy. I hope he gets the help he desperately needs." Trump has stepped up his attacks on Somali immigrants in recent weeks, especially those in Minnesota. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey pushed back against Trump's remarks Tuesday. "They have started businesses and created jobs. They have added to the cultural fabric of what Minneapolis is," Frey said, per the Washington Post. "To again, villainize an entire group is ridiculous under any circumstances. And the way that Donald Trump is consistent in doing it, I think calls into question major constitutional violations. And it certainly violates the moral fabric of what we stand by in this country as Americans."