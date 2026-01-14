Kiefer Sutherland Arrested, Accused of Rideshare Altercation

Kiefer Sutherland's latest offscreen drama unfolded in the back of a rideshare, police say. Los Angeles authorities report the 24 star was arrested early Monday after an alleged confrontation with a rideshare driver near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, Variety reports. Around 12:15am, officers responded to an assault call and determined that Sutherland had entered the vehicle, assaulted the driver, and issued criminal threats, according to the LAPD. The driver did not require immediate medical treatment.

Sutherland, 59, was booked on suspicion of making criminal threats, a felony, NBC Los Angeles reports. He was released later Monday morning on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2. Detectives in the LAPD's Hollywood Division are continuing to investigate. Representatives for Sutherland did not respond to a request for comment. No further details on an alleged motive or what happened prior to the alleged assault have yet been released, KTLA reports.

The actor, son of Shirley Douglas and Donald Sutherland, first gained notice in 1980s films including Stand By Me and The Lost Boys. He later became well known as counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer on Fox's 24, which ran eight seasons and earned him two Emmys. More recently, he has appeared in projects including Tinsel Town, Stone Cold Fox, Juror #2, and They Cloned Tyrone. In 2007, Sutherland was convicted of a DUI and spent 48 days in jail, USA Today reports.