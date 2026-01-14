Politics | President Trump Trump Appears to Flip Off Heckler During Ford Plant Tour White House calls gesture 'appropriate' response to shouted insult By Evann Gastaldo withNewser.AI Posted Jan 14, 2026 12:00 AM CST Copied President Donald Trump listens to Corey Williams, Ford River Rouge Plant Manager, left, and Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of Ford, during a tour of the Ford River Rogue complex, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Trump's visit to a Michigan Ford plant Tuesday produced more than just talk about cars and jobs, CNN reports. TMZ published video that appears to show the POTUS responding to a heckler on the factory floor by pointing and appearing to say "f--- you" twice before raising his middle finger. The person off-camera can be heard shouting, and TMZ reports the heckler yelled "pedophile protector," which the gossip site notes is a likely reference to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandaland the Justice Department's delayed release of the Epstein files, though the audio isn't fully clear. The White House defended Trump's reaction. "A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response," communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement. He did not address the specific language or gesture seen in the video. Ford, which hosted the event, distanced itself from the exchange without naming anyone involved. "One of our core values is respect and we don't condone anyone saying anything inappropriate like that within our facilities," said David Tovar, the company's executive director of corporate communications. A spokesperson for United Auto Workers later told CBS News Ford suspended the worker in question. Read These Next GoFundMe for ICE agent in Minneapolis shooting gets a big donor. Mike Lindell doesn't have to pay in 'prove me wrong' case. Dilbert creator Scott Adams has died. Actor accused of child sex abuse has turned himself in. Report an error