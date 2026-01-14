Trump Appears to Flip Off Heckler During Ford Plant Tour

President Trump's visit to a Michigan Ford plant Tuesday produced more than just talk about cars and jobs, CNN reports. TMZ published video that appears to show the POTUS responding to a heckler on the factory floor by pointing and appearing to say "f--- you" twice before raising his middle finger. The person off-camera can be heard shouting, and TMZ reports the heckler yelled "pedophile protector," which the gossip site notes is a likely reference to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandaland the Justice Department's delayed release of the Epstein files, though the audio isn't fully clear.

The White House defended Trump's reaction. "A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response," communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement. He did not address the specific language or gesture seen in the video. Ford, which hosted the event, distanced itself from the exchange without naming anyone involved. "One of our core values is respect and we don't condone anyone saying anything inappropriate like that within our facilities," said David Tovar, the company's executive director of corporate communications. A spokesperson for United Auto Workers later told CBS News Ford suspended the worker in question.