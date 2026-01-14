BTS Announces 79-Date Comeback World Tour

BTS isn't just returning to the stage; the band is about to test the upper limits of what a pop tour can earn. The K-pop group has unveiled a sprawling 79-date world tour for 2026-27, their first full-scale run since before the pandemic and mandatory military service sidelined live plans, the BBC reports. It kicks off April 9, 2026, with three nights at Goyang Stadium in South Korea, then continues in Asia, Europe, and the Americas, including two nights at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in July and multiple US stops from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. The shows will use a 360-degree stage design meant to increase capacity at each venue. Additional dates in Japan, the Middle East, and beyond are promised for 2027.

Tickets go on sale to fan club members Jan. 22, with a general sale opening two days later. The AP reports members of the fan club, known as ARMY, must register on the online fan platform Weverse to take part in the pre-sale, and TODAY has a rundown of how to do just that. Billboard estimates that, between ticket sales, merchandise, licensing, album revenue, and streaming bumps, BTS and label BigHit/HYBE could clear more than $1 billion from the comeback. HYBE's operating profit slid about 37.5% during the group's hiatus, which the company partly blamed on the pause in BTS activity; the tour and new music are expected to be a financial jolt.

The tour will follow the band's first post-hiatus album, recorded in Los Angeles and due March 20, 2026. Anticipation has been building since Suga completed his military service last June, making him the last member—after Jin, J-Hope, V, RM, Jung Kook, and Jimin—to return. A live comeback announcement on Weverse last summer drew more than seven million viewers, and a New Year's Day teaser about the album briefly crashed the site. In handwritten letters mailed to fans, the members framed 2026 as a fresh chapter: "The year we've been waiting for has finally arrived," wrote Jimin, while Jung Kook pledged to "keep doing my best," and V promised "more good memories" once they're back onstage.