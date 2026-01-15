NTSB: Boeing Long Knew of Flaw in Deadly UPS Crash

Federal investigators say Boeing had long known about a structural weakness in a UPS cargo jet that crashed in November in Louisville, killing 15 people. In a report released Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board said cracks in the assembly that secured the jet's left engine to its wing may have played a role in the crash, though it has not issued a final cause. That same component had failed in a similar way at least four times on three other aircraft, investigators said, citing a 2011 Boeing service letter that warned operators about the issue, per the New York Times . In that letter, Boeing said such fractures "would not result in a safety of flight condition" and recommended visual inspections every five years, according to the NTSB.

The component on the Louisville jet was last inspected in October 2021, roughly four years before the crash. The update included images of the bearing race, a key piece of the engine mount, which had broken in two, a failure that may have caused "the left engine to go up and over the wing," CNN reports. The UPS flight was departing Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport for Hawaii on Nov. 4 when the left engine came loose. The MD-11F aircraft, a model built by McDonnell Douglas before Boeing acquired the company in the 1990s, crashed into several buildings, including a petroleum recycling facility on the airport's outskirts. All three crew members died, along with 12 people on the ground.

In an earlier report, the NTSB said the failed bearing assembly had shown "fatigue cracks" and "overstress failure." Boeing, which did not address the specific findings in its statement, said it supports the NTSB's investigation. After the crash, Boeing recommended grounding all MD-11s while the inquiry proceeded, a step also taken by UPS, and the FAA temporarily barred the model from flying over concerns of another engine separation. A final NTSB report giving probable causes for the crash is expected within two years.