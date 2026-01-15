Ancient Wolf Pup's Meal Shows How Woolly Rhinos Vanished

Scientists learned a lot about one of the last generations of woolly rhinocheros—from a chunk of meat swallowed by a wolf pup some 14,400 years ago. The mummified body of a 2-month-old female wolf, discovered in 2011 in the Siberian permafrost near the village of Tumat, had her last meal preserved in her stomach: a clump of woolly rhinoceros meat. A team led by researchers at the Centre for Palaeogenetics in Stockholm managed to extract and sequence the rhino DNA from that lump, publishing the results in Genome Biology and Evolution . It's the first time scientists have decoded the genome of an Ice Age animal from tissue preserved inside another creature's stomach, the Guardian reports.

As the woolly rhino went extinct about 14,000 years ago, scientists expected the genetic blueprint to show a species in trouble—low diversity, inbreeding, and a build-up of harmful mutations that can signal a drawn-out decline. Instead, when they compared it with genomes from two older woolly rhino specimens, dated to roughly 18,000 and 49,000 years ago, they found a different story: populations appeared relatively large and stable right up until the animals vanished. That suggests the woolly rhino disappeared quickly, over perhaps just 300 to 400 years, rather than dwindling slowly.

The findings strengthen the case that rapid climate warming, not human hunting, dealt the final blow. Woolly rhinos seem to have persisted for about 15,000 years after humans first appeared in the region, said co-author Love Dalén, pointing instead to a sharp warm spell in the last Ice Age, the Bølling-Allerød Interstadial, as the likely trigger. However, outside experts note the woolly rhino could have been at risk from humans or other factors without that showing in its genes, per NBC News. As for the cub, which appears to have died when a landslide collapsed its den, researchers say it had just started eating solid food while still nursing—making that woolly rhino meat one of its first, and last, solid meals.