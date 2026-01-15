Trump Threatens to Use Insurrection Act in Minneapolis

President Trump on Thursday threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to tamp down the growing unrest in Minneapolis—a move that would allow him to deploy military troops on the city's streets, per the AP .

Trump made the threat after a federal officer shot a man in the leg in Minneapolis on Wednesday after being attacked with a shovel and broom handle. The incident further heightened the sense of fear and anger radiating across the city a week after an immigration agent fatally shot a woman in the head. Trump has previously threatened (including in Portland) to invoke the rarely used federal law to deploy the US military or federalize the National Guard for domestic law enforcement, over the objections of state governors.

In Minneapolis, smoke filled the streets Wednesday night near the site of the latest shooting as federal officers wearing gas masks and helmets fired tear gas into a small crowd while protesters threw rocks and shot fireworks. Police Chief Brian O'Hara said during a news conference that the gathering was an unlawful assembly and "people need to leave." Things later began to quiet down at the scene, and by early Thursday fewer demonstrators and law enforcement officers were there.