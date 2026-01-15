'Surreal' Game: High School Player Scores 100 Points

High school box scores don't usually include 100 points for one player, especially all scored in just three quarters. Adrian Stubbs, a guard for Phoenix's Maryvale team, achieved those triple digits on Tuesday, becoming the first Arizona high school player ever to score 100 points in a game during Maryvale's 109-25 win over Yuma Kofa. The senior had 70 points by halftime and tacked on 30 more in the third quarter before sitting out the rest of the game, per CBS Sports . "He went insane," coach Jeremy Smith tells the Arizona Republic . "What he did in the first half was special. We left him in. It was incredible."

"I just kept scoring," Stubbs tells the Athletic. "The game kept happening, and 100 points just kind of happened." Stubbs, who entered the game averaging 24 points and attracting interest only from junior colleges, had set a personal best of 56 points last season and came into this year eyeing one specific target, per the Republic: Nico Mannion's 6A single-game mark of 57. By intermission on Tuesday, Stubbs was 5 points shy of the overall state record of 75 set by Fredonia's George McCormick in the mid-1960s. Most of Stubbs' damage came from midrange jumpers; he hit only six shots from beyond the arc and missed four free throws in the first half.

Smith said the team quickly shifted its approach once it realized what was unfolding. "Our boys, they play for each other, and they said, 'We want to play for you, if you're hot. We'll keep feeding you,'" he said, noting that only two other players took shots in the first half. Stubbs echoed that, calling it "probably the most unselfish game" he'd ever seen from teammates. "Without them, this would not be possible. All of those passes. All the steals," he said. As for being the first Arizona player to hit 100, Stubbs described the night in two words: "so surreal."