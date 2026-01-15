Sting's Ex-Bandmates Want $10M From Him

A bitter court fight over "Every Breath You Take" is dragging the Police back into the kind of turmoil that marked the song's creation more than 40 years ago. At issue this week in London's High Court is whether Sting's former bandmates, drummer Stewart Copeland and guitarist Andy Summers, deserve a larger slice of the song's ongoing windfall, especially from streaming revenue. The pair say Sting owes them no less than $10.7 million, and possibly a lot more, tied to their contributions to the 1983 hit and other songs, like "Roxanne," per the BBC . Sting's lawyers counter that past royalty deals didn't cover digital streams and argue the Copeland and Summer may actually have been "substantially overpaid."

A new filing reveals Sting has paid the pair $870,000 for "certain admitted historic underpayments" since their lawsuit was filed last year, but future earnings remain a major point of contention, per the Guardian. Those earnings are anything but trivial. "Every Breath You Take" is one of the most played songs on the planet, currently sitting in Spotify's worldwide daily Top 10 with roughly 3.5 million streams a day. It's been boosted in recent years by its use in Stranger Things and on TikTok. Sting is the sole credited songwriter, though Copeland and Summers receive 15% of publishing royalties under a 1977 agreement.

The pair say that agreement, and others signed in subsequent years, should entitle them to a share of streaming and download sales. They've also raised the possibility that Sting should pay interest on top of the $870,000 payment, per the BBC. Sting, meanwhile, balks at the idea of sharing streaming royalties, noting that a 2016 agreement only permits royalty payments derived "from the manufacture of records." The dispute revives the trio's combustible reputation, cemented around the making of the Police's fifth album, Synchronicity. Last year, Copeland told the Guardian that band members "beat the crap out of each other" during "very dark" recording sessions for the album, which includes "Every Breath You Take."