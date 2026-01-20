Trump: 'No Comment' on Using Force to Seize Greenland

President Trump isn't ruling out using the US military to seize Greenland—but he's not saying much about it, either. In a brief interview with NBC News on Monday, Trump responded, "No comment" when asked whether he'd consider using force to take control of the vast Arctic territory, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. The remark came as he ramps up an effort to pressure European allies into talks over Greenland's status, which he frames as a US security priority. Over the weekend, Trump announced plans for a 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, and six other European countries starting Feb. 1 unless a deal is reached for what he calls America's "acquisition" of Greenland.

In an extraordinary message to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Sunday that the administration also shared with European ambassadors in Washington, DC, Trump wrote that because Norway "decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS," he now feels freer to "think about what is good and proper for the United States of America." Støre responded Monday that Norway fully backs Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland. Trump insists Norway "totally controls" the Nobel, despite the prize being awarded by an independent committee appointed by Norway's parliament.

"They like to say they have nothing to do with it, but they have everything to do with it," he told NBC, a view former US diplomat Lewis Lukens called misguided, saying the Norwegian government has no say in the selections. Despite the message to Støre and his many previous complaints about not being awarded the prize, Trump told NBC, "I don't care about the Nobel Prize." As for Europe, he blasted leaders resisting his Greenland push and argued they should "focus on the war with Russia and Ukraine—not Greenland." Asked whether he'll follow through on tariffs if no Greenland deal materializes, Trump said: "I will, 100%."

European Union leaders will hold an emergency summit on Thursday to discuss their response to the tariff threat, which could include EU tariffs on imports from the US. Denmark's defense minister said Monday that he and Greenland's foreign minister had discussed the possibility of a NATO mission to Greenland with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, the Guardian reports. Lars Loekke Rasmussen, Denmark's foreign minister, said it was "important that all of us who believe in international law speak out to show Trump you can't go down this road."

In his tariff threat on Saturday, Trump linked the movement to deployments of troops from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland, saying troops had "journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown." The Guardian reports that diplomats say the troops were on a reconnaissance mission, in line with US warnings about a growing Russian threat in the Arctic—and the US was invited to join the mission when it was discussed at a NATO council meeting last week.