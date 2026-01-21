Carney at Davos: World's 'Old Order Is Not Coming Back'

Canada's prime minister went to Davos and warned about the "breaking of the world order, the end of a pleasant fiction and the beginning of a brutal reality where the geopolitics of the great powers is not subject to any constraint." Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Prime Minister Mark Carney said that the world is "in the midst of a rupture, not a transition"—an era in which "the strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must." Carney never named the United States or President Trump, but the timing was hard to miss, the New York Times reports. His remarks came soon after Trump shared an AI-generated image online showing American flags covering the US, Canada, and Greenland.

"We understand that this rupture calls for more than adaptation. It calls for honesty about the world as it is," Carney said. "The old order is not coming back. We should not mourn it.

Nostalgia is not a strategy. But from the fracture, we can build something better, stronger, and more just. This is the task of the middle powers, who have the most to lose from a world of fortresses and the most to gain from a world of genuine cooperation." He said "middle powers" like Canada need to stick together or risk being sidelined. "If you are not at the table," he warned, "we are on the menu."

Carney argued that the old order had always been a fiction, the CBC reports. "We knew the story of the international rules-based order was partially false. That the strongest would exempt themselves when convenient," he said. "That trade rules were enforced asymmetrically. And we knew that international law applied with varying rigour depending on the identity of the accused or the victim."

"The powerful have their power," Carney said. "But we have something too—the capacity to stop pretending, to name reality, to build our strength at home, and to act together. That is Canada's path. We choose it openly and confidently. And it is a path wide open to any country willing to take it with us." The Toronto Star reports that he received a rare standing ovation.

Carney arrived in Switzerland as tensions spike between Washington and Europe over Trump's push to acquire Greenland from Denmark, a NATO ally. "On Arctic sovereignty, we stand firmly with Greenland and Denmark and fully support their unique right to determine Greenland's future," said. "We are working with our NATO allies ... to further secure the alliance's northern and western flanks, including through unprecedented investments in over-the-horizon radar, submarines, aircraft, and boots on the ground." Carney said Canada, which recently secured a trade deal with China, is working on deals with many other countries. He described Canada as a "stable, reliable partner" that "values relationships for the long term."