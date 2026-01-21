Feds Expand Probe of Minnesota Officials

Federal investigators are widening their look at how top Minnesota Democrats handled the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in the state. At least five officials, including Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her, received subpoenas Tuesday seeking records tied to immigration enforcement policies, sources tell the New York Times and the AP . Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty were also ordered to turn over documents. The subpoenas were formally delivered to their offices.

The move marks an escalation of a federal probe that surfaced over the weekend and was initially understood to center on Walz and Frey, both outspoken critics of the crackdown, the Times reports. The inquiry now extends to Ellison and Moriarty, who have authority to open their own investigations into the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis earlier this month.

The subpoenas do not specify which criminal statute, if any, is at issue. Prosecutors are said to be examining whether elected officials in Minnesota coordinated in ways that hindered the work of thousands of federal agents deployed since last month to locate and detain undocumented immigrants. Walz and Frey have both called the investigation a politically motivated bullying tactic, the AP reports.

When the federal government "weaponizes its power to intimidate local leaders for doing their jobs, every American should be concerned," Frey said in a post on X. "We shouldn't live in a country where federal law enforcement is used to play politics or crack down on local voices they disagree with." His office released a subpoena that requires numerous documents, including "any records tending to show a refusal to come to the aid of immigration officials."