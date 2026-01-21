Europol Delivers 'Massive Blow' to Synthetic Drug Trade

Authorities say they've just delivered a massive blow to Europe's synthetic drug trade. Europol on Wednesday announced "the largest-ever operation against synthetic drugs" after police in six countries (Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, and Spain) dismantled 24 large-scale production sites and seized roughly 1,000 tons of chemicals used to make MDMA, amphetamine, and meth, per CBS News . Andy Kraag, who heads Europol's European Serious Organised Crime Centre, called it a "massive blow" to the groups behind the trade, per AFP . The yearlong effort led to more than 85 arrests, including two alleged Polish ringleaders described as "high-value targets."

Most suspects are Polish, with Belgian and Dutch nationals also implicated. Europol released footage showing raids, arrests, and rows of chemical drums in warehouses and labs. Officers also carried out 50 home searches, most of them in Poland. Back in 2024, Polish police first noticed several companies importing unusually large volumes of legal pharmaceutical chemicals from China and India. According to investigators, the substances were repackaged, relabeled, and shipped across the EU to clandestine labs. Seven front companies in Poland allegedly formed the backbone of the criminal structure linking groups in multiple countries.

Officials frame the operation as part of a broader push to attack the industry's supply chain, not just street-level dealing. "These criminal groups, they don't have their supply anymore," Kraag said. Poland's commander-in-chief of police Marek Boron said authorities are continually updating lists of precursor chemicals to stay ahead of traffickers, who earn profits 30 times their investments and are linked to violence, corruption, money laundering, even environmental damage. About 31,700 gallons of toxic waste were seized in the operation, material that Kraag said would otherwise likely have been dumped in fields and waterways. Despite the bust, he warned, "This is one of the biggest distributors. But it's not the only one. So we're still looking."