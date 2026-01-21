Taylor Swift Logs Another Big Career Milestone

Taylor Swift's latest career milestone doesn't involve a streaming record or surprise song—it's a spot in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, where she'll be among the youngest inductees ever at age 36, reports NBC News . The institution announced its 2026 class on Wednesday, confirming Swift's entry alongside such fellow entrants as KISS' Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette, and producer Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, who's best known for his involvement in Rihanna's "Umbrella" and Beyonce's "Single Ladies," per the AP .

The honor comes with a time requirement: A songwriter's first commercially released work must be at least 20 years old. Swift meets the bar with "Tim McGraw," which hit the radio in June 2006, per NBC. The current record-holder for the youngest living inductee is Stevie Wonder, who entered the HOF in 1983, when he was 32, per Billboard. The outlet notes that other inductees who were technically younger than that—e.g., Buddy Holly, Otis Redding, Jim Croce—were inducted posthumously.

For her submission, Swift chose a handful of songs that track the arc of her career: "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," "Blank Space," "Anti-Hero," "Love Story," and "The Last Great American Dynasty." The induction ceremony is scheduled for June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The timing may intersect with a busy personal calendar for Swift, who's widely rumored—though not confirmed—to be planning a June wedding to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Professionally, Swift has stayed active since her Eras Tour wrapped more than a year ago: Her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, has been a force on the charts, with "The Fate of Ophelia" spending 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and "Opalite" peaking at No. 2.