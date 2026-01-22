NYC Sues Over NYPD Series by Dr. Phil's Son

New York City is trying to stop a TV project from the Eric Adams era before it ever hits the screen. In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, the city moved to block the release of Behind the Badge, a planned docuseries created by Jordan McGraw, son of TV host Dr. Phil McGraw, after the younger McGraw was granted rare, close-up access to NYPD officers on duty, per NBC News . The suit, brought by Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Law Department, says rough cuts and raw footage McGraw turned over in December expose undercover officers' faces, voices, and names; show witnesses, crime victims, and individuals in custody without consent; and even reveal a security passcode to a precinct door. City attorneys warn that the content, if released as is, poses an "imminent" risk to officer safety.

The deal itself was controversial inside City Hall, according to two officials with knowledge of the project. They say Adams personally pushed the agreement, over protests from Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch and despite concerns about sensitive operations being filmed. The arrangement gave McGraw access to shadow officers and produce a multipart series meant to showcase NYPD work. A separate consulting firm linked to him, Fairfax Digital LLC, quietly collected $500,000 from Adams' 2025 reelection campaign. State records show no Texas company by that name, and a watchdog group, Reinvent Albany, has questioned campaign payments to LLCs without clearly identified owners.

The city argues that McGraw violated a contract clause granting city officials 10 days to veto material on safety or confidentiality grounds. The complaint—which the New York Times notes accuses McGraw of breach of contract—alleges that he's seeking to sell the footage for possible broadcast in 2026, per NBC. McGraw's attorney counters that the city is attempting to illegally restrain coverage "on a matter of public concern," reports NBC New York. Adams, whose term ended Dec. 31, and whose federal corruption case was dismissed before the contract was signed, has publicly defended the project, praising McGraw's work and saying it shows "the real story" of NYPD officers. The NYPD declined comment, and McGraw hasn't addressed questions about his campaign-related business ties.