Missing Dog That Captivated Spain Is Found

After back-to-back fatal train crashes rattled Spain, some good news arrived on Thursday: Boro, a missing dog , was found. Days earlier, Boro's owner Ana García issued a desperate plea to help find him after the dog bolted Sunday in the aftermath of the high-speed train crash in southern Spain that killed at least 45 people. García, 26, and her pregnant sister were traveling with Boro on the train that derailed.

On Thursday, forest firefighters in southern Spain found the black-and-white dog, and posted images that showed García embracing Boro. "Many thanks to all of Spain and everyone who has got involved so much," she said. "It gave me great hope and we've done it." The search for Boro appeared to provide Spaniards something to hope for amid the week's tragedy, and ultimately something to celebrate.

For days, people had rallied online to find him, amplifying García's call by sharing video of an interview she had given to local media. Photos of Boro went viral alongside phone numbers for García and her family, while Spanish television broadcasters and newspapers covered the search. Boro ran off as rescue crews helped García and her sister out of their tilted train car on Sunday.