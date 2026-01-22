In Utah, a Bittersweet 'Culmination' for Sundance

Sundance is getting ready for one last curtain call in the Utah ski town it outgrew years ago. The independent film festival that Robert Redford launched in the 1980s opens Thursday in Park City for the final time before moving to Boulder, Colorado, next year, reports NBC News. The shift to a city roughly a dozen times larger underscores how the once-intimate event has ballooned into an 85,000-attendee draw, complete with traffic so heavy that some filmmakers, like director Gregg Araki, say they've had to ditch their cars and sprint down Main Street to make screenings.

Shoutouts to Redford: This year's edition doubles as a farewell to both the town and its founder. It's the first Sundance since Redford died in September at 89, and organizers have built in some tributes, including a new award in his name, a screening of his early independent film Downhill Racer, and reunion events for past breakout titles, including Little Miss Sunshine, House Party, and Saw.