RI Lawmakers Want to Scrap Mr. Potato Head License Plates

It's been no small potatoes that Rhode Islanders have been able to choose the image of Mr. Potato Head as a specialty license plate for decades. Yet with Hasbro's decision to move its headquarters from the smallest state in the US to Boston, two lawmakers say it's time to hash out whether Rhode Island should continue promoting one of the company's most iconic characters, the AP reports. Under the proposal introduced earlier this month, Rhode Island's Division of Motor Vehicles would stop providing Mr. Potato Head as an option for a specialty license plate. Currently the plate costs around $40, with half of that amount going to help support the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.