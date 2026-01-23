RI Lawmakers Want to Scrap Mr. Potato Head License Plates

They're not happy about Hasbro's upcoming move from Pawtucket to Boston
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 23, 2026 11:21 AM CST
This image provided by Rhode Island DMV shows the Rhode Island specialty license plate.   (Courtesy of Rhode Island’s Division of Motor Vehicles via AP)

It's been no small potatoes that Rhode Islanders have been able to choose the image of Mr. Potato Head as a specialty license plate for decades. Yet with Hasbro's decision to move its headquarters from the smallest state in the US to Boston, two lawmakers say it's time to hash out whether Rhode Island should continue promoting one of the company's most iconic characters, the AP reports. Under the proposal introduced earlier this month, Rhode Island's Division of Motor Vehicles would stop providing Mr. Potato Head as an option for a specialty license plate. Currently the plate costs around $40, with half of that amount going to help support the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

  • State Rep. Brian Newberry, a Republican from North Smithfield, said in an email to the Providence Journal that he filed the legislation because Hasbro leaving the state will cause "untold economic harm and loss of tax revenue." "There is no reason we should be advertising their products on our license plates," Newberry said. "It may seem trivial compared to many other things but it's a matter of self-respect."
  • Under the legislation, co-sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Thomas Nore, people would be allowed to keep plates they have already bought, but wouldn't be allowed to transfer them to new vehicles.
  • Mr. Potato Head license plates were first issued in 2002 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the beloved toy, which notably has appeared in the Toy Story films. The plates include a small image of Mr. Potato Head holding a sign of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and "help end hunger" at the bottom of the plate.
  • "The license plate started at a time when Mr. Potato Head was all over the state and was having a moment," said Kate MacDonald, rep for the food bank, which has received nearly $60,000 over the years due to the plate. "And while it has tapered off over the years, it's been a steady way for people to contribute."

  • Hasbro announced last year that it would be moving to Boston by the end of 2026 after operating in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, for nearly 70 years.
  • Lew Pryeor, who helps collect and distribute food donations to hungry Rhode Islanders, said he was upset when he heard about Newberry's bill. "My concern is, any cuts into the food programs is gonna affect some people," said Pryeor, who lives just north of Providence, the state capital, and often sees people of different backgrounds who need help finding a warm meal. "For him to say that he doesn't like the plates, well, that's your prerogative," he added. "Don't buy them. If it's making money for the state, let it."

