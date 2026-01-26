More Than $300K Raised to Help 5-Year-Old Detained by ICE

Donations for Liam Ramos, the Minnesota kindergartner now being held in a Texas immigration lockup had surged past $300,000 as of early Monday. A GoFundMe titled "Help Bring 5-Year-Old Liam Home" was launched by organizer Sarai Orquiz, who says she set it up at the request of the boy's mother, identified only as Erica, to cover mounting legal fees, the Guardian reports. Orquiz wrote that Erica has been in touch with both Liam and his father and that they have told her they are "fine," though she added that "the reality of the situation is far from that." Orquiz accused immigration officers of having "kidnapped and transported [them] across the country without the ability to contact their family or an attorney."

The fundraiser was briefly frozen Thursday before being restored, a pause GoFundMe has not yet explained; the platform often suspends accounts while it verifies details. The story outlined on the page tracks with information released by Columbia Heights schools superintendent Zena Stenvik, who said Liam and his father were taken into custody in their driveway Tuesday and moved to a detention center in Texas. Stenvik said Liam is one of four district students detained by federal agents in recent enforcement actions.

Family attorney Marc Prokosch says Liam and his father are believed to be together in detention and that the family had been pursuing an active asylum case, adding, "They did not come here illegally. They are not criminals." The fact that the boy has an active immigration case pending means he cannot be legally deported, CBS News reports. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is telling a different story. In a post on X, the Department of Homeland Security said ICE "did NOT target a child" and claimed the father, identified as Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, "fled on foot—abandoning his child" during a "targeted operation" to arrest him. The statement did not explain why Liam was then taken into custody. Witnesses, however, say they begged agents to allow Liam into his home to join his mother, or to stay with a neighbor or school official, and were refused, MPR reports.