Suit: School Threw My Daughter's Fingertip Away

A South Carolina mom says her daughter's fingertip might have been saved, if school staff hadn't allegedly tossed it in the trash. In a lawsuit filed Jan. 16, Shameika Freeman claims her middle-school-aged daughter lost part of a finger when another student "forcefully" shut a heavy classroom door on it on Jan. 25, 2024, at Lady's Island Middle School in the Beaufort County School District, per People. The incident allegedly occurred after Freeman's daughter had properly obtained a bathroom pass from her teacher, while another student left the room without permission, according to the complaint.