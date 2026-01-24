Some Looking to Escape Screens Turn to Much Older Tech

At a time when productivity means optimizing every second and screens blur the line between work and home, some people are slowing down and disconnecting by looking to communication devices from the past. Tactile activities ranging from writing letters and typewriter clubs to TikTok communities showcasing calligraphy skills and wax seals are giving retro writing instruments a resurgence, reports the AP. More than quaint throwbacks, the pursuits provide their enthusiasts with opportunities to reduce their technology use, be more intentional with time, and build meaningful connections with others. "Focusing on one person and really reading what they are saying, and sharing what's [in] your heart, is almost like a therapy session," says Melissa Bobbitt, 42, a devoted letter-writer in Claremont, California, who has had up to 40 pen pals at one time.