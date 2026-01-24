Some Looking to Escape Screens Turn to Much Older Tech

People longing to break free are increasingly communicating with pens and typewriters
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 24, 2026 9:50 AM CST
Some Looking to Escape Screens Turn to Much Older Tech
Vintage typewriters are on display in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on April 23, 2017.   (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, file)

At a time when productivity means optimizing every second and screens blur the line between work and home, some people are slowing down and disconnecting by looking to communication devices from the past. Tactile activities ranging from writing letters and typewriter clubs to TikTok communities showcasing calligraphy skills and wax seals are giving retro writing instruments a resurgence, reports the AP. More than quaint throwbacks, the pursuits provide their enthusiasts with opportunities to reduce their technology use, be more intentional with time, and build meaningful connections with others. "Focusing on one person and really reading what they are saying, and sharing what's [in] your heart, is almost like a therapy session," says Melissa Bobbitt, 42, a devoted letter-writer in Claremont, California, who has had up to 40 pen pals at one time.

  • An escape: In a society shaped by constant availability, hands-on hobbies like writing letters and scrapbooking require focus and patience. The act of picking up a pen, sealing an envelope with wax, and laying out pages may yield aesthetically pleasing results, but it also creates a space for reflection.
  • Nostalgia-driven community: Writing and sending letters is nostalgic for Kiki Klassen, 28, who lives in Ontario, Canada. She says it helps her feel more connected to her late mother, who was a member of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers. In October 2024, Klassen launched the Lucky Duck Mail Club, a subscription-based monthly mail service that sends participants a piece of her art, an inspiring quote, and message. She says her membership includes more than 1,000 people across three dozen countries. "When I sit down, I'm forced to reflect and choose my words carefully," she says. "I think for a lot of people, paper creates a safe space."
  • How to get started: While writing letters and engaging in other vintage pursuits might seem accessible, it's not always easy to get involved. For many people, carving out time to slow down can feel like another obligation in a schedule filled with to-dos. There are many hobbies to consider, some of which don't require expensive tools or hours of free time. Frequenting spaces where communities centered around these hobbies gather can be a way to learn about them—for example, participating in typewriter clubs such as Type Pals, attending events like the LA Printers Fair, and engaging with social media communities like the Wax Seal Guild and the Calligraphy Hub.
  • An actual trend? Klassen says that, based on posts she's seeing on her social media feeds, reviving vintage writing instruments and small tactile pleasures might even be on the verge of becoming trendy. "The girls are going analog in 2026," she notes. More here.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X