Chaotic Friday at This Airport Wasn't Due to the Weather

Car crashes into entrance at metro Detroit airport, injuring 6
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 24, 2026 7:50 AM CST
Caution tape ropes off a scene after a car crashed through the entrance of the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on Friday in Romulus, Michigan.   (Sennel Threlkeld II via AP)

A car crashed through the entrance of the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on Friday evening, striking a ticket counter and injuring six people, airport officials said. The driver was taken into custody, the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement. The cause of the crash wasn't yet known, and airport police were investigating, per the AP. The WCAA Fire Department treated six people at the site.

Video posted on social media showed a blue four-door sedan stopped, with its hood and trunk popped open, in front of Delta Air Lines counters in what appeared to be a departure lobby. Glass and other debris lay strewn on the ground at the entrance, and yellow police tape cordoned off the scene. Delta says its operations weren't affected, though three of its employees were checked out by first responders, per CBS News. The driver's name wasn't immediately released. The Detroit Free Press has footage of the aftermath.

