Kennedy Center Loses an Opera Star

Renee Fleming has quietly disappeared from two upcoming concerts at Washington's Kennedy Center, though the venue isn't saying much on why. The renowned soprano is no longer listed as a soloist for a pair of National Symphony Orchestra performances in May, the center's website shows. The reason given online is a "scheduling conflict," with a replacement to be announced later. Neither Fleming nor the Kennedy Center responded to requests for comment on Friday, per the New York Times .

The 66-year-old's withdrawal comes as the arts institution faces turbulence tied to politics. The Kennedy Center's board voted last month to add President Trump's name to the building, a move that has prompted several artists to distance themselves. Banjo star Bala Fleck recently pulled out of appearances with the National Symphony Orchestra, saying performing there had "become charged and political," while Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz said he wouldn't emcee a gala.

The AP calls Fleming's withdrawal an "unsurprising" one, noting she stepped down as an artistic adviser to the Kennedy Center about a year ago, after years as a high-profile presence there. At the time, she praised the venue's history of bipartisan backing, calling it "a beacon of America at our best," and expressed hope it would continue to serve a wide audience. Trump, now in his second term, has reshaped the institution's leadership, appointing an ally as executive director and stocking the board with supporters; he also hosted the most recent Kennedy Center Honors event.

Fleming, who sang at President Biden's inauguration and was honored by the Kennedy Center during his administration, performed at the Washington National Opera's gala there in May. The opera company has since announced it will leave the center after more than five decades, citing declining donations and attendance following Trump's increased role.