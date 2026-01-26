ICE Investigates Menacing Ace of Spades Cards

Immigration and Customs Enforcement superiors are condemning the actions of an officer or officers who placed menacing ace of spades playing cards in the vehicles of detainees in Colorado, reports the Denver Post. Families of detainees in Eagle County found the cards, emblazoned with the name and address of the Denver ICE office, in the vehicles after the drivers were arrested. As CBS News explains, the "death cards" are seen as an intimidation tactic and were used in similar fashion by US soldiers during the Vietnam War after members of the Viet Cong were killed.