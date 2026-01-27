3 Brothers Drown in Icy Texas Pond

The toll from this week's winter storm grows: Three brothers, all under 10 years old, drowned after falling through the ice on a pond in Texas, a county sheriff said on Tuesday. The boys, ages 6, 8, and 9, died on Monday, according to Fannin County Sheriff Cody Shook in a news release. The two oldest boys were pulled from the water by first responders and a neighbor, Shook said. They were immediately given medical care and then taken to a hospital, per the AP . "The 6-year-old did not resurface but was later recovered after an extensive search of the pond," Snook said. "All three children have been pronounced deceased."

It happened at a privately owned pond in Bonham, a community of more than 11,000 people located about 60 miles northeast of Dallas. At least 35 deaths have been reported in states afflicted with severe cold and snow after a massive winter storm over the weekend, including two people run over by snowplows in Massachusetts and Ohio, fatal sledding accidents that killed teenagers in Arkansas and Texas, and a woman whose body was found covered in snow in Kansas. In New York City, officials said eight people were found dead outdoors over the frigid weekend.

The National Weather Service had warnings for extreme, dangerous cold in effect on Tuesday morning from Texas to Pennsylvania, where some areas were forecast to see wind chills as low as minus 20 degrees. In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear warned that the temperatures could become so frigid that as little as 10 minutes outside "could result in frostbite or hypothermia." Forecasters, meanwhile, said it's possible another winter storm could hit parts of the East Coast this weekend. There were still 550,000 power outages in the nation as of Tuesday morning, according to PowerOutage.com, most of them in the South.