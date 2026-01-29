National Film Registry Honors Mr. Miyagi, the Other Cher

The Karate Kid, Clueless, Inception join Library of Congress' list
Posted Jan 29, 2026 8:59 AM CST
Joseph Gordon Levitt, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene from "Inception."   (AP Photo/Warner Bros., Stephen Vaughan)

The latest 25 movies added to the National Film Registry range from 19th-century slapstick to superhero animation—with a few actors scoring double honors along the way. Bing Crosby lands two midcentury musicals on the list, with White Christmas (1954) and High Society (1956) now enshrined as "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant," per NPR. Denzel Washington likewise pulls a twofer with Civil War epic Glory (1989) and AIDS drama Philadelphia (1993). The Registry, which includes movies that are at least a decade old, typically announces its yearly picks each December; it's unclear why this batch was delayed. The full list, including six silent films and a few fan favorites from the 1980s and '90s:

  • The Tramp and the Dog (1896)
  • The Oath of the Sword (1914)
  • The Maid of McMillan (1916)
  • The Lady (1925)
  • Sparrows (1926)
  • Ten Nights in a Barroom (1926)
  • White Christmas (1954)
  • High Society (1956)
  • Brooklyn Bridge (1981)
  • Say Amen, Somebody (1982)
  • The Thing (1982)
  • The Big Chill (1983)
  • The Karate Kid (1984)
  • Glory (1989)
  • Philadelphia (1993)
  • Before Sunrise (1995)
  • Clueless (1995)
  • The Truman Show (1998)
  • Frida (2002)
  • The Hours (2002)
  • The Incredibles (2004)
  • The Wrecking Crew (2008)
  • Inception (2010)
  • The Loving Story (2011)
  • The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

