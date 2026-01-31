Culkin on 'Mama' O'Hara: I Thought We Had Time'

Macaulay Culkin is mourning the woman who played his mom for millions. Culkin posted a short, emotional tribute to Catherine O'Hara on Instagram after news broke that the Emmy-winning actor had died at 71. "Mama. I thought we had time," the now-45-year-old child actor wrote online , alongside images of the pair from 1990's Home Alone and during a 2023 reunion, per People . "I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I'll see you later." No cause of death has been made public.

O'Hara played the frantic mother of Culkin's character, Kevin McCallister, in Home Alone and its 1992 sequel, roles that Culkin has said made her a real-life maternal figure to him on the set; he was just 10 when they first filmed together. She returned the affection at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2023, calling Home Alone "a beloved global sensation" and crediting Culkin as the reason that families still revisit it every year. She also noted he was now older than she'd been when she played his mother.

Another Home Alone alum, Joe Pesci, also remembered O'Hara in a statement, calling her "a great actress" who "will be missed." Meanwhile, O'Hara's Schitt's Creek co-stars Eugene Levy (also, like O'Hara, an SCTV alum) and Dan Levy paid their own tributes, per Page Six. "Words seem inadequate to express the loss I feel today," the older Levy said in a statement, noting he'd had "the honor of knowing and working with the great Catherine O'Hara for over 50 years." His son wrote on Instagram: "What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O'Hara's brilliance for all those years." See what other celebs have been saying in the wake of O'Hara's death.