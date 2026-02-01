Melania Outdoes Industry Expectations

Lifted by a black-tie screening at the White House and a Kennedy Center premiere, Melania debuted this weekend with a better-than-expected $7 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. The film's release was unlike any seen before, the AP reports. Amazon MGM Studios paid $40 million for the rights, plus some $35 million to market it, making it the most expensive film billed as a documentary ever. Directed by Brett Ratner, who had been exiled from Hollywood since 2017 after he was accused of sexual misconduct, the film about the first lady debuted in 1,778 theaters.

While the result would be a flop for most films with such high costs, Melania was a success by documentary standards. It's the best opening weekend for a documentary, outside of concert films, in 14 years. Going into it, ticket sales estimates ranged from $3 million to $5 million. But there's little to compare Melania to, given that first families typically eschew in-office memoir or documentary releases to avoid the appearance of capitalizing on the White House. The film chronicles Melania Trump over 20 days last January, leading up to President Trump's second inauguration. Melania didn't screen in advance for critics, but reviews that rolled out Friday weren't positive. Xan Brooks of the Guardian compared the film to a "medieval tribute to placate the greedy king on his throne." Owen Gleiberman of Variety called it a "cheese ball informercial of staggering inertia." But among those who bought tickets, the response was far more positive. Melania landed an "A" CinemaScore.

The No. 1 movie of the weekend was Sam Raimi's Send Help, a critically acclaimed survival thriller starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien. The Walt Disney Co. release debuted with $20 million. The film, with a $40 million budget, was an in-between kind of release for Raimi, whose hits have typically ranged from low-budget cult (Army of Darkness) to big-budget blockbuster (2002's Spider-Man). The microbudget sci-fi horror film Iron Lung, directed by YouTuber and filmmaker Markiplier, came in second with $17.9 million, far exceeding expectations. The Jason Statham action thriller Shelter debuted with $5.5 million.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

Send Help, $20 million. Iron Lung, $17.9 million. Melania, $7 million. Zootopia 2, $5.8 million. Shelter, $5.5 million. Avatar: Fire and Ash, $5.5 million. Mercy, $4.7 million. The Housemaid, $3.5 million. Marty Supreme, $2.9 million. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, $1.5 million.