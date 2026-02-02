Here Are Your Grammy Award Winners

Bad Bunny won album of the year at the 2026 Grammy Awards, closing out a surprising and history-making night, the AP reports. "Puerto Rico," Bad Bunny started his speech in Spanish, thanking those who believed in him, worked on the album and his mom. "I want to dedicate this award to all the people who had to leave their homeland to follow their dreams," he said in English. Harry Styles presented the award—the English singer previously took home the top prize in 2023 for Harry's House.

Billie Eilish won song of the year for "Wildflower" and used the moment to add her voice to the chorus of musicians criticizing immigration authorities Sunday. "No one is illegal on stolen land," she said while accepting the award for the song from her 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft. "(Expletive) ICE is all I want to say." Immigration was a pointed theme of the night. Bad Bunny, after winning an award for his zeitgeist-shaping album Debí Tirar Más Fotos, used his speech to share an anti-ICE message, highlighting the humanity of all people. "Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say ICE out," he said, starting out his speech in English to huge applause. "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans."

Before Bad Bunny took home the best música urbana album trophy, Olivia Dean was named best new artist. "I never really imagined that I would be up here," she said, receiving her first Grammy while wiping away tears. "I'm up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I wouldn't be here ... I am a product of bravery, and I think that those people deserve to be celebrated." Other notable awards:

Kendrick Lamar and SZA won record of the year for "Luther." Cher presented the award and mistakenly said it went to Luther Vandross, and one of the song's producers, Sounwave, began the acceptance speech by saying, "Let's give a shoutout to the late and great Luther Vandross."

Lamar also won the first televised award of the night, rap album for GNX, breaking Jay-Z's record to become the rapper with the most career Grammys.

Pop vocal album went to Lady Gaga for Mayhem.

Pop solo performance went to Lola Young for "Messy."

The inaugural contemporary country album category went to Jelly Roll for Beautifully Broken.

Pharrell Williams received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, and Cher was presented the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award.

