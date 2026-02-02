Savannah Guthrie's Mom Goes Missing, Foul Play Probed

The mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has vanished from her Arizona home, and investigators say what they found there worries them. Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her house outside Tucson between 9:30pm and 9:45pm Saturday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. She was reported missing by family members around noon Sunday. Sheriff Chris Nanos said elements at the residence prompted "grave concern" and led authorities to call in homicide detectives, an unusual step for a missing-person case, per NBC News. "There are some things there that are concerning to us, we just don't want to miss anything," he said of the move. He declined to specify what raised alarms but said foul play has not been ruled out.
Guthrie is described as 5-foot-5, about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, per People. Nanos said she is in poor physical health but has no known cognitive impairments. A large-scale search is underway, involving drones, a plane, a helicopter, volunteers, and search-and-rescue dogs supplied by US Customs and Border Protection. In a statement, the Guthrie family said they are working closely with local law enforcement and thanked the public for its support, asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff's department. Savannah Guthrie has previously spoken on-air about her strong bond with her mother, calling her a devoted parent whose steadiness and sacrifices shaped the family.