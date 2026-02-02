Savannah Guthrie's Mom Goes Missing, Foul Play Probed

The mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has vanished from her Arizona home, and investigators say what they found there worries them. Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her house outside Tucson between 9:30pm and 9:45pm Saturday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. She was reported missing by family members around noon Sunday. Sheriff Chris Nanos said elements at the residence prompted "grave concern" and led authorities to call in homicide detectives, an unusual step for a missing-person case, per NBC News. "There are some things there that are concerning to us, we just don't want to miss anything," he said of the move. He declined to specify what raised alarms but said foul play has not been ruled out.