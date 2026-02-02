Entertainment | Donald Trump Trump Threatens to Sue Trevor Noah Over Joke President slams Grammys telecast, goes after 'talentless' host for Epstein joke By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Feb 2, 2026 5:49 AM CST Copied Sombr, left, and host Trevor Noah appear during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) President Trump hated the Grammys telecast so much that he might sue. In a 1am Truth Social post after the show aired, Trump pronounced the awards show as "the WORST, virtually unwatchable." The lawsuit threat came in regard to a joke by host Trevor Noah: Noah: After Billie Eilish won for song of the year, Noah snarked: "That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein's island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton." Trump: His post said he had "never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight's false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media," per the New York Times. "Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I'll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$." Other celebs: Others made clear their opposition to the Trump administration's immigration policies, including Eilish, who began her acceptance speech by saying, "No one is illegal on stolen land," per the AP. She and others (including Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Carole King) also wore pins as a symbol. Best new artist Olivia Dean of the UK told the crowd she was the granddaughter of an immigrant, people who "deserve to be celebrated." Bad Bunny, after winning best musica urbana album said: "Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say: ICE out. We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans." Noah also dinged Nicki Minaj for her Trump support. Read These Next A new 'No Kings' protest is on the calendar. Trump's jokes to 'people I hate' aren't all hits. New batch of Epstein files contains more eyebrow-raising claims. This 'nerd' student DJ was a phishing mastermind. Report an error