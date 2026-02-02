Trump Threatens to Sue Trevor Noah Over Joke

President Trump hated the Grammys telecast so much that he might sue. In a 1am Truth Social post after the show aired, Trump pronounced the awards show as "the WORST, virtually unwatchable." The lawsuit threat came in regard to a joke by host Trevor Noah:

Noah: After Billie Eilish won for song of the year, Noah snarked: "That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein's island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton."

Trump: His post said he had "never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight's false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media," per the His post said he had "never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight's false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media," per the New York Times . "Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I'll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$."