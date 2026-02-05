Kimbal Musk Shows Up 140 Times in Epstein Files

Kimbal Musk's name pops up quite a lot in the newest Jeffrey Epstein document dump —about 140 times, per the latest release from the Justice Department. The newly public emails, spanning 2012 to 2015, show Elon Musk's younger brother exchanging messages with Epstein and associates about parties, meetings, and at least one woman he thanked Epstein for "connecting" him with, per the East Bay Times . In a 2012 email, an Epstein associate warned that the younger Musk "better be nice" to that woman, as Epstein "goes crazy when someone mistreats his girls/friends." Musk replied that he understood, adding a winking emoji.

Many of the messages are more mundane, including newsletters about the 53-year-old's Kitchen restaurant in Boulder, as well as his "Learning Gardens" educational program. However, the trove also contains a 2013 invitation from Epstein for Musk to visit his private island to "relax"; Musk replied he might come later that spring. Another email thread shows someone Musk was dating forwarding to Epstein a Musk note about wanting to "dial back" their relationship. Epstein's response was to call that "good news." "Now i have you back again full time," Epstein wrote to the individual.

Musk hasn't responded to a request for comment. The release is part of a wider DOJ disclosure of more than 3 million pages tied to Epstein, including fresh correspondence involving Elon Musk. Meanwhile, the organizers of Burning Man have announced that Kimbal Musk is no longer serving on its board, after an open letter circulated calling for his ouster in the wake of the Epstein files mentions. "Kimbal and I spoke almost two weeks ago and he chose not to continue his board service. He sent in his letter to the board last week," Burning Man CEO Marian Goodell said in a Wednesday email sent to an artist and seen by the San Francisco Standard, indicating that Musk stepped down before the release of the newest Epstein files.