Dutch Queen Enlists in the Army

Queen Máxima has traded some palace duties for basic training. The 54-year-old monarch has joined the Dutch Army as a reservist, a move the royal family says reflects a reality in which "our security can no longer be taken for granted." She entered service Wednesday as a soldier and began training that includes weapons practice, rope climbing, and marching at the Dutch Royal Military Academy in Breda, per the New York Times. Upon completion, the Argentina-born queen is slated to become a lieutenant colonel in the reserves. "Like other reservists, she will deploy where needed," the royal family said, per CBS News.