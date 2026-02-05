Dutch Queen Enlists in the Army

Queen Máxima has traded some palace duties for basic training. The 54-year-old monarch has joined the Dutch Army as a reservist, a move the royal family says reflects a reality in which "our security can no longer be taken for granted." She entered service Wednesday as a soldier and began training that includes weapons practice, rope climbing, and marching at the Dutch Royal Military Academy in Breda, per the New York Times. Upon completion, the Argentina-born queen is slated to become a lieutenant colonel in the reserves. "Like other reservists, she will deploy where needed," the royal family said, per CBS News.
Her enlistment comes as Europe tries to bulk up its defenses and rely less on the US. The Netherlands plans to lift defense spending from 1.9% of GDP this year to 3.5% by 2035 and grow its armed forces from under 80,000 to at least 122,000 personnel. The incoming coalition wants every 17-year-old to fill out a military-interest survey and is floating a return to selective conscription if that falls short. Máxima isn't the only royal in uniform: her daughter, 22-year-old Princess Catharina-Amalia, was recently promoted to corporal, joining a long list of European heirs who've completed military training.