Directors Guild Picks Anderson, Setting Him Up for Oscars

Paul Thomas Anderson has won the top prize at the 78th Directors Guild Awards, putting the One Battle After Another filmmaker on course for his first Oscar. The awards, held Saturday night in Beverly Hills, is among the most reliable Academy Awards precursors, the AP reports; nine DGA winners have gone on to win best director at the Oscars over the past 10 years. Anderson called his directing team to the stage for an emotional acceptance speech, per the Hollywood Reporter . "This is an incredible, incredible honor," he said. "We're going to take it with the love that it's given and the appreciation of all our comrades in this room."

The award adds to a virtual awards-season sweep for One Battle After Another, which has won with critics groups, the Gotham Awards, and the Golden Globes. It's considered the favorite for best picture at the Oscars on March 15, per the AP. Academy voting begins Feb. 26. The other nominees were Ryan Coogler, for Sinners; Guillermo Del Toro, for Frankenstein; Josh Safdie, for Marty Supreme; and Chloé Zhao, for Hamnet. Other winners Saturday included The Plague filmmaker Charlie Polinger for first-time director; 2000 Meters to Andriivka director Mstyslav Chernov for best documentary filmmaking; and The Studio directors Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg for comedy series.

The awards, hosted by Kumail Nanjiani, were the first presided over by n ew Directors Guild of America president Christopher Nolan. He began the ceremony by acknowledging "very hard times" for filmmakers. "In 2024, our employment in our guild was down about 40%, and that was followed by another decline in '25," said Nolan. "The amount of money that people spend on our work, on entertainment, is very, very stable. Audiences are invested in us, we have to be sure that we're able to repay that investment."