Iran Adds 7 Years to Nobel Laureate's Sentence

A court in Iran has imposed more prison time on Nobel Peace Prize recipient Narges Mohammadi, her lawyer said Sunday, days after she began a hunger strike. Mostafa Nili posted on X that Mohammadi was sentenced to six additional years for "gathering and collusion" and another 18 months for propaganda, and was given a two-year travel ban. Under Iranian law, prison terms generally run concurrently, but the Narges Mohammadi Foundation said the new ruling brings the total time she has been ordered to serve over multiple cases to more than 44 years, Deutsche Welle reports. The group organization called the latest proceeding a "sham trial."

Mohammadi, who received the Peace Prize in 2023 for her work opposing female oppression in her country, has campaigned for civil liberties and against Iran's use of the death penalty. She was most recently detained in December at a memorial for human rights lawyer Khosrow Alikordi, about whose death activists have raised questions. Mohammadi's family said she was beaten during the arrest, then taken to a hospital, per the BBC. Her husband, Taghi Rahmani, said Mohammadi presented no defense in court because of her belief that "this judiciary holds no legitimacy."