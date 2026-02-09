Co-Founder of 1990s Band Cake Has Died

The guitarist and songwriter who helped give the 1990s group Cake its distinctive sound has died. Greg Brown, a founding member of the Sacramento band and the writer behind its breakout song "The Distance," died after a short illness, the group announced on social media over the weekend, reports Stereogum . No cause of death was announced for Brown, who was in his mid-50s. "Greg was an integral part of CAKE's early sound and development," the statement said, adding that his "creative contributions were immense" and that he would be "deeply missed."

Brown joined forces with singer John McCrea and trumpeter/keyboardist Vince DiFiore in 1991, helping establish Cake's off-kilter mix of talk-sung vocals, trumpet lines, and guitar riffs. He played on the band's first two albums, 1994's Motorcade of Generosity and 1996's Fashion Nugget, and was the sole writer of "The Distance," which climbed to No. 4 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and became the group's signature track. Brown later admitted he initially thought another song, "Frank Sinatra," was a better single, but the label went with "The Distance," and "it worked out," he told Billboard in 2021.

Brown left Cake in 1997, later reflecting that he'd left during a period of "turmoil" and believed stepping away was best for his health. Brown went on to form the band Deathray with former Cake bassist Victor Damiani, and he popped up in side projects with Weezer's Rivers Cuomo and others.