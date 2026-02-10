After Epstein Link Surfaces, Chappell Roan Dumps Agent

Chappell Roan is walking away from one of Hollywood's biggest agencies—and she's saying exactly why. The Grammy winner announced she has cut ties with Wasserman, the talent and sports agency run by Casey Wasserman, after his name surfaced in newly released court records related to Jeffrey Epstein. "No artist, agent or employee should be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values," Roan wrote on Instagram, per USA Today , adding that artists "deserve representation that aligns with their values."

Wasserman exchanged a series of flirtatious, sexually suggestive emails with Maxwell in 2003. In one message flagged by the BBC, he wrote, "I think of you all the time... So what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?" In a Jan. 31 statement, Wasserman said he never had a personal or business relationship with Epstein but did travel on Epstein's plane in 2002 for a Clinton Foundation humanitarian trip. He said he was "terribly sorry" for associating with Epstein and Maxwell. He has not been charged in any Epstein-related criminal case.

Roan's move follows growing unrest inside Wasserman's roster. On Thursday, Best Coast's Bethany Cosentino posted an open letter demanding Wasserman resign, calling the situation "inexcusable." Since then, bands Water From Your Eyes, Wednesday, Beach Bunny, and the Dropkick Murphys have spoken out against Wasserman, some calling for him to resign while threatening to leave the agency, Billboard reports. The Dropkick Murphys said they were already "GONE" while Wednesday said its association with the agency "cannot continue." The agency has now asked Wasserman to resign and divest or sell the company, Variety reports.

Outside the agency—which reportedly represents Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, Joni Mitchell, and Brad Pitt, among others—pressure is mounting as well: local officials in Los Angeles have urged Wasserman to step down as chair of the LA28 Los Angeles Olympics organizing committee, warning his presence could overshadow preparations for the Games.