The Pogues' 'Clobberer' Is Dead at 72

Andrew "The Clobberer" Ranken, the drummer who anchored the Pogues' sound for more than a decade, has died at 72. The English-Celtic punk band's current members—Spider Stacy, James Fearnley, and Jem Finer—announced his Tuesday death on social media , thanking him for his "friendship, wit and generosity of spirit, and of course for the music," and calling him "forever a true friend and brother." No cause of death was given, though Ranken had long struggled with ill health and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, per Rolling Stone .

Ranken joined the Pogues in 1983, a year after the band was founded in London, after initially turning down an invitation from Shane MacGowan and Finer due to commitments with another band. He went on to play on all official releases from the band's 1984 debut, Red Roses for Me, through 1996's Pogue Mahone, helping shape the group behind enduring tracks like "Fairytale of New York." He later led his own group, the Mysterious Wheels, and performed with the hKippers. He rejoined the Pogues in 2001, per Page Six. MacGowan's sister, Siobhan MacGowan, called him "a band brother and unbelievably talented and unique drummer." (MacGowan died in 2023.)