What Happens When You Ask a Chatbot to Reveal Itself?

Google's flagship AI is getting peppered with questions, not all of them innocent. In a new report, the company says its Gemini chatbot has been targeted by "commercially motivated" actors trying to reverse-engineer it—by asking itself exactly how it works. The tactic, known as model extraction, involves bombarding a chatbot with prompts to glean the logic and patterns behind its responses, potentially to build competing AI systems, per NBC News. According to Infosecurity magazine, a technique known as knowledge distillation is used to copy data from one model and paste it to another "to accelerate AI model development quickly and at a significantly lower cost."