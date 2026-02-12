US Skier: I'm 'the Happiest Bronze Medalist'

Jessie Diggins' last Olympics isn't ending quietly. The 34-year-old, already the most decorated American in cross-country skiing, gutted out a bronze medal Thursday in the women's 10km freestyle despite racing with bruised ribs from a crash days earlier, reports the Athletic. She finished in 23:38.9, then collapsed at the line, gasping in pain as teammates rushed in to help, per the AP. "I knew it was probably going to be really tough to breathe and really painful," she said, adding she was "insanely grateful" just to start.
Sweden dominated the race, with Frida Karlsson taking gold in 22:49.2—her second gold of the Games—and countrywoman Ebba Andersson earning silver. Diggins, nearly 50 seconds back of Karlsson, held off Norway's Astrid Oeyre Slind by about four seconds as US fans waved "Digg Digg City" signs. The bronze is Diggins' fourth Olympic medal and likely her last: She plans to retire at season's end after a career that includes Team USA's first cross-country skiing gold in 2018. "I need a new body," she said. "I think I'm the most grateful, happiest bronze medalist."