US Skier: I'm 'the Happiest Bronze Medalist'

Jessie Diggins' last Olympics isn't ending quietly. The 34-year-old, already the most decorated American in cross-country skiing, gutted out a bronze medal Thursday in the women's 10km freestyle despite racing with bruised ribs from a crash days earlier, reports the Athletic. She finished in 23:38.9, then collapsed at the line, gasping in pain as teammates rushed in to help, per the AP. "I knew it was probably going to be really tough to breathe and really painful," she said, adding she was "insanely grateful" just to start.