1K Volunteer to Donate Kidney to Bijou Phillips, With No Luck

Bijou Phillips has seen a flood of offers from strangers willing to donate a kidney—but doctors still haven't found one that will work, sources tell TMZ . The sources say more than 1,000 people contacted UCLA on Wednesday after word spread that the 44-year-old actor and singer urgently needs a second kidney transplant . Despite that response, no compatible donor has yet been identified. Phillips, whose blood type is B negative, can receive an organ from donors with B negative, B positive, O negative, or O positive blood, and potential donors are still being encouraged to get tested.

The sources describe her condition as "touch and go," with periods when she's alert and talking and others when she's too ill to do much beyond rest. Dialysis is taking a significant physical toll, and she is expected to stay hospitalized at UCLA under the care of Dr. Anjay Rastogi at the CORE Kidney program until a match is found, People reports. Sources tell Us Phillips is "optimistic" a match will be found in the next couple months.

Family members, including half-sisters Chynna and Mackenzie Phillips, have been at her bedside, and her daughter with ex-husband Danny Masterson, 11-year-old Fianna, is spending time with her when possible. Phillips, who was born with underdeveloped kidneys and spent her first three months in a NICU on dialysis, has lived with kidney disease her entire life. She previously received a transplant from a friend in 2017, but that kidney failed after complications including the BK virus led to rejection, according to her representative.