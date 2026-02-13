Backstreet Boys Announce Big Plan: 'Let's Make It Happen!'

The Backstreet Boys don't just want to share your TV screen during the Super Bowl—they want the whole halftime stage. During the group's show at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Wednesday, AJ McLean told the crowd he thinks the boy band should headline the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show, drawing loud approval from fans, per TMZ . "Let's make it happen, then!" he replied as the cheers grew.

It wouldn't be the first time the NFL came calling. League officials reportedly approached the group about performing the halftime show in 2001, but the band opted to sing the national anthem instead; fellow boy banders 'N Sync headlined that year, along with Aerosmith. This year, the Boys warmed up for a potential mini-concert next year by making a showing in two Super Bowl commercials, per E! News: in an ad for Coinbase, and also in one for T-Mobile.

For now, betting markets put Miley Cyrus in front as the likely Super Bowl LXI performer, with Cardi B and Taylor Swift also in the mix, per TMZ. One wild card: That game falls on Valentine's Day, a theme the NFL could factor into its choice—or that might influence which artists say yes.