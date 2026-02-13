Trump Pardons 5 Former NFL Players

President Trump has pardoned five former NFL players, one of them posthumously, for a variety of offenses. In a post on X Thursday night, White House pardon czar Alice Marie Johnson said Trump had granted presidential pardons to Hall of Famer Joe Klecko, Nate Newton, Jamal Lewis, Travis Henry, and "the late great Dr. Billy Cannon," who died in 2018, the New York Times reports. "As football reminds us, excellence is built on grit, grace, and the courage to rise again. So is our nation," Johnson wrote, thanking Trump for his "continued commitment to second chances." She also thanked Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for personally breaking the news to Newton.