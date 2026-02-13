School Finally Busts Thief, and It's a Cat

A New Zealand primary school has finally cracked the mystery of its serial thief: It's a cat. Staff at Apanui School in Whakatane had been puzzled as lone shoes, goggles, underwear, and towels kept vanishing from school grounds over the course of a year or more, reports UPI. "When a pair of [swimming trunks] and a towel went missing, my office lady checked the cameras for our wee offender and he was witnessed, and a large stash was found at the back of the PE shed," principal Marama Stewart tells Stuff.co.nz.