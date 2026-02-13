School Finally Busts Thief, and It's a Cat

School in New Zealand catches elusive culprit on video
Posted Feb 13, 2026 11:35 AM CST
After a Year of Thefts, a Literal Cat Burglar Gets Busted
The thief.   (YouTube/Apanui School)

A New Zealand primary school has finally cracked the mystery of its serial thief: It's a cat. Staff at Apanui School in Whakatane had been puzzled as lone shoes, goggles, underwear, and towels kept vanishing from school grounds over the course of a year or more, reports UPI. "When a pair of [swimming trunks] and a towel went missing, my office lady checked the cameras for our wee offender and he was witnessed, and a large stash was found at the back of the PE shed," principal Marama Stewart tells Stuff.co.nz.

Video shows the black cat hauling a towel across the playground. The groundskeeper tracked down the feline's owner, who confirmed the pet's reputation for pinching things and will presumably attempt to keep the cat in check. The school, meanwhile, has dubbed the animal "Slinky Malinki," after the mischievous cat in a popular New Zealand children's book, and the principal says the episode will become story-writing fodder for students.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X