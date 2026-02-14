Late-Night Activity Near Nancy Guthrie's Home, but No Arrests

It's been almost two weeks since Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, went missing, and there seemed to be some activity on Friday night in the case. TMZ reports that police in Tucson, Arizona, detained at least three people, with Fox News showing one man apparently in handcuffs. Per the New York Times, Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies, along with FBI agents, converged upon a Range Rover in a Culver's parking lot not far from Nancy Guthrie's home, taking photos of the vehicle before having it towed. More:

Another search: The Culver's was just a few minutes from a residential neighborhood that law enforcement had sealed off hours earlier. Fox reports that a local SWAT team and the FBI had carried out a search warrant at a Tucson home about 2 miles from Guthrie's home. However, on Saturday, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said no one had been arrested, and no one was in custody in connection with Guthrie's disappearance from her home on Feb. 1, per the Times.

FBI/sheriff's tiff? Reuters reports that a law enforcement official has suggested that Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is blocking the FBI from accessing key evidence in the case. Nanos is pushing back on that. "Not even close to the truth," he tells KVOA, adding that his department has been consulting with the federal agency every step of the way. He did concede that he initially disagreed with the FBI's decision to send some gloves they'd found to a nearby lab, thinking they should instead be sent to a private lab in Florida. He said the FBI agreed to that.

New video: TMZ reports that new footage has emerged showing a person just 5 miles from Guthrie's residence, wearing and carrying backpacks that have similar reflective straps as the one seen in an earlier doorbell video. The FBI has released photos of the backpack, which is described by FOX 10 as a private-label "black 25-liter 'Ozark Trail Hiker Pack'" that's sold mainly through the manufacturer or at Walmart.